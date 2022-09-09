ECP Postpones By-polls in 13 Constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced it was postponing by-election schedule for 13 constituencies due to the devastating floods that have impacted over 33 million across the country.

Following an important chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP decided that by-polls scheduled for Sept. 11, Sept. 25, and Oct. 2 would be postponed indefinitely and would be rescheduled once on-ground conditions improved. In a statement, the electoral body clarified that only polling was being postponed, while all other procedures and steps related to the voting would be conducted as per schedule.

According to the statement, the ECP said the decision for the postponement had been taken after consultations with the Interior Ministry, which had informed the institution that the Pakistan Army, paramilitary Rangers, and the Frontier Corps were all busy with relief work for flood-hit regions; maintaining internal security; and thwarting terrorist activities in the country. It said that it would announce new dates for polling as soon as the Interior Ministry confirmed it could once again utilize the services of law enforcement agencies for security of polling stations.

The constituencies in which by-polls are being postponed are as follows: