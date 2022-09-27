ECP Rejects Allegations of Political Pressure

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected as “baseless” allegations that it is taking decisions under pressure from political actors.

In a statement, the electoral body said it objected, in the strongest possible terms, to the allegations put forward by a “political personality of Pakistan.” While the ECP did not identify the “political personality,” it is likely a reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who had alleged at an event at Lahore’s Government College University a day earlier that leaked audio conversations had “proven” that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was “a servant of the Sharif household.”

According to Khan, upcoming “leaks” would show that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had told the CEC who should be disqualified and when to hold elections. Reiterating his demand for the CEC to resign of his own accord, he had said the PTI would soon “make him resign.”

In its statement, the ECP described Khan’s remarks as “irresponsible,” and stressed that they were based on lies. “The Election Commission, without taking cognizance of any pressure, has been issuing its rulings in accordance with the Constitution and law and will continue to do so,” it said, adding that contrary to the “political personality’s” remarks, the ECP could not decide when to hold elections.

“Elections can only happen under two conditions: either assemblies complete their constitutional term or the prime minister dissolves them,” it clarified. “For now, neither of these events have occurred,” it said, adding that it was the ECP’s responsibility to ensure polls were conducted fairly and transparently and it would fulfill this whenever elections would take place.

Ousted prime minister Khan has repeatedly accused the ECP, and in particular CEC Raja, of “bias” since being removed from office through a vote of no-confidence. In recent weeks, the PTI chief has alleged Raja was “imposed” on his government by the security establishment and claimed that no elections conducted under him would be acceptable to the party. The ECP has rubbished all these allegations, maintaining it is acting in accordance with law and does not favor any political party over another.