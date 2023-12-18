ECP Resumes Training of Staff ahead of Feb. 8, 2024 Polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the weekend resumed the training of officials appointed as district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) in accordance with a Supreme Court order issued on Friday.

The electoral body had on Thursday suspended the ongoing three-day training of officers appointed to oversee election activities after the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended a notification designating bureaucrats for the responsibilities on a petition filed by PTI Additional Secretary General Umair Niazi. With the development posing a risk to the conduct of elections on Feb. 8, 2024—a date secured by the intervention of the Supreme Court—the apex court took up a plea from the ECP on Friday, issuing an order suspending the LHC order and directing it not to proceed further on the PTI’s petition.

The SC order also directed the ECP to announce an election schedule immediately and reiterated that any attempts to “derail democracy” by delaying polls would not be tolerated.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the electoral body resumed the training of DROs and ROs, with a focus on election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects. They said the training for 859 ROs would conclude on Monday, Dec. 18, while that for 144 DROs would conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The ECP has also issued directives to senior officials nationwide barring any employees from taking leave—apart from maternity or medical-related—until polls conclude on Feb. 8, 2024. Similarly, staff tasked with supervising electoral activities have been ordered to remain in the constituencies appointed to them until the polls.