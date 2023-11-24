ECP Says it is Ready to Conduct Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced it has concluded hearings on objections to the fresh delimitation of constituencies, and will publish a final report on redrawn constituencies on Nov. 30, as conveyed earlier.

In a statement issued after a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja—and attended by all members of the ECP, as well as relevant officials—the electoral body said the printing of final electoral rolls was underway at NADRA and would be conveyed by the announcement of the election schedule.

The ECP said it had also finalized a code of conduct for elections in consultation with all political parties and would formally notify it within a few days.

During the meeting, per the statement, the ECP was informed that a training plan for district returning officers, returning officers, and polling staff was ready, and timely training of all relevant officials would be ensured. Additionally, it said, arrangements for printing of ballot papers and purchasing of election materials was complete. The Election Commission is ready to hold elections, it added.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the election arrangements undertaken thus far, and directed the establishment of a complete mechanism for the timely delivery of electoral rolls to returning officers.

The ECP also sought, within a week, detailed plans from provincial governments and law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order during the elections. In case of a shortage of police forces, it said, the Pakistan Army’s services should be availed to ensure the public had complete security when it exercises its right to vote.

Reportedly, the ECP had received 1,403 representations challenging the delimitation exercise, with a majority from Punjab.