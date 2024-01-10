ECP Sends Election Symbols List to ROs, Sans PTI’s Bat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday forwarded a list of election symbols of enlisted political parties to returning officers (ROs), directing them to not give any of the designated symbols to independent candidates for the upcoming general elections.

While most major political parties are represented by their traditional symbols—the Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians has been allotted the ‘arrow’ symbol; the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) the ‘tiger’; the Jamaat-e-Islami the ‘scale’; the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam the ‘book’; and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan the ‘kite’—the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) trying to restore its symbol after it was withdrawn over nullified intra-party polls has noticeably been left out of the list. Other parties who have failed to hold intra-party elections, including the Awami National Party, have also not been allotted any symbol.

Among the 145 parties allotted symbols are the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazaryati with a batsman; the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party an ‘eagle’; PTI-Parliamentarians a ‘turban’; BNP-Mengal an ‘axe’; Sunni Ittehad Council a ‘horse’; BAP an ‘eye’; and Pakistan Muslim League a ‘tractor.’

Wednesday marks the last date for appeals against rejection/acceptance of nomination papers, with the schedule issued by the ECP stating that a list of contesting candidates would be published on Jan. 11 (Thursday). Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations would have to do so by Jan. 12 (Friday), with the final list of candidates to be issued the same day. Election symbols would be allotted to the final nominees of all parties on Jan. 13 (Saturday).