ECP Suspends RO over Notification of ‘Unknown Woman’ as JUIF MNA

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended a returning officer (RO) over the notification of an “unknown” woman to a reserved seat on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl)’s ticket.

Earlier this week, JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wrote to the ECP questioning how an “unknown” woman had been notified a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) on one of its reserved seats from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. In his plea, he sought the suspension of the notification and demanded an investigation into the matter, stressing Sadaf Sultan was not a member of the JUIF, nor was she on the list the party had submitted to the ECP.

In a statement, the ECP said it had initiated an inquiry into the matter, adding it would hold an open hearing on March 26 to resolve the issue. It claimed the list submitted by the JUIF had named Sadaf Yasmin, but the woman who submitted nomination papers identified herself as Sadaf Ehsan of Lakki Marwat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The JUIF petition, it noted had its candidate’s name was Sadaf Yasmin, adding this individual had not submitted nomination papers to the ECP. It said notices had been issued to all stakeholders to resolve the controversy. It said that the relevant RO was suspended pending the results of the investigation.