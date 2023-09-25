ECP Unveils Draft Proposals on Campaign Finances, Compilation of Poll Results

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday unveiled a series of proposed alterations to the elections rules under Section 239 of the Elections Act, 2017, including results compilation and financial issues. It said any objections or suggestions with respect to the new amendments could be submitted by Oct. 7, adding their status would then be decided after hearing.

“The present situation so warrants and it is expedient to carry out further amendments to Rules 51, 52(3), 66(3), 66(4), 71(2), 84(4), 85(2), 87(2), 134(1), 134(2), 134(2A), 134A, 137(1), 143(1), 143(4), 158(1), 158(3), 161(1), Form 41(g), Form 41(h), Form 67, Form 68, and annexures, and Form 69,” read the ECP’s statement.

Under the amended laws uploaded to the ECP’s website, a political party would be required to submit details of anyone who donated Rs. 1 million or more for election expenses. It has similarly required candidates to open a separate bank account for election expenses, adding a bank statement would need to be submitted that commences from 7 days prior to the election schedule.

It said that the ECP was introducing several new forms, including forms 67 and 68 for election expenses and form 69 for financing of a political party. In this regard, details of candidates’ immovable property within and outside the country, as well as all other assets, would be made public.

According to the draft proposals, the returning officer would publish the list of contesting candidates with their respective symbols at their office and the ECP’s website. The candidate, it said, would provide details of campaign financing with all election expenses to returning officers.

With regards to publication of polls results, the ECP has amended Rule 84(4), stating that if results are incomplete by 2 a.m. on the day immediately following polling day, provisional results would be communicated to the electoral body as well as the reasons for the delay. The returning officer would then need to submit completed provisional results “as soon as compiled but not later than 10 a.m.,” it added. Results would be provided to candidates in the office of the district election commission, it said.

For postal ballots, the ECP has said they would be sealed in separate packets and sent to the respective returning officers. Any votes received after election day would not be counted, it added.

On petitions against election results, the ECP said they would require submission of Rs. 100,000 for filing, adding all cases would be decided within 180 days. If candidates seek adjournments that cause delays, a fine of Rs. 10,000-50,000 would be imposed, it added.

According to the amended rules, all political parties would be required to inform the ECP of intra-party elections 15 days prior to conducting them. The results of these polls, it said, must be submitted within 7 days. The draft rules also call for a Rs. 100,000 application fee with nomination forms of all candidates, adding the money would be deposited in the government treasury. Any fines imposed on political parties would similarly be deposited with the government, it added.

The ECP said returning officers would open all rejected votes in the presence of candidates and election agents, adding interim and final results would be compiled on forms 47, 48, and 49.