Editorial: A Family Affair in Pakistan’s Politics

Pakistan’s political class has often been “ruled by families,” harkening back to an early feudal dominance by landowners in a primarily agrarian society. Prior to Partition, most of the lands comprising Pakistan weren’t urbanized, with even major cities such as Karachi ruled from the hinterlands where feudal lords dominated. This was supplanted in the 1980s, with Pakistanis at the polls primarily facing an option between two families—the Bhutto-Zardaris from Sindh and the Sharifs from Punjab. They repeatedly traded tenures in power, laying ground for the rise of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as disenchanted masses looked for “change” that did not represent traditional politics.

The PPP of the Bhuttos dominated Pakistani politics throughout the 1970s, witnessing a decline during the rule of military strongman Ziaul Haq, who himself groomed Nawaz Sharif as its political foil before the PMLN grew sufficiently popular to entrench itself as one plank of what was, by all accounts, a two-party system. Pakistan is by no means unique in this; the Nehru clan similarly dominated rival India’s politics for decades before incumbent Narendra Modi emerged as frontrunner from within the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party. What sets Pakistan apart is how even so-called “parties of change” fall prey to the lure of family-driven politics if they hope to achieve power—as most clearly witnessed in the PTI.

A recent research into the phenomenon of “family” rule in Pakistan found that “about 400 families have dominated Punjab’s political system since the 1970s, with electable/dynastic candidates often moving from one party to another based on the shifting sands of power in the country.” It found that ahead of the 2018 polls that brought the PTI to power, many of the “electables” that joined it hailed from political dynasties, with over 80 percent of the party’s winning candidates from Punjab representing the old guard. To be clear, dynastic politicians are still elected through the people’s vote and can be sidelined—as seen in India—if the public so chooses. However, this requires political “normalcy” that Pakistan has yet to achieve. Until that happens, Pakistanis will continue to see political sidelining and comebacks of traditional leaders such as Nawaz Sharif—and potentially Imran Khan in a few years—with “families” trading off power regardless of public “disenchantment.”