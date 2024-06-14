Editorial: Balancing Pakistan’s Foreign Policy

Some observers see Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s renewed enthusiasm for Pak-China relations as either “compensation” for past policy failures or an attempt to revive the neighbors’ “special” relationship. Another key reason might be the government offsetting an anticipated downturn in ties with the U.S. Amidst the changing international situation, and a renewed focus on bilateralism, global forces have seen Sharif’s China visit as a means to preserve “strategic autonomy amid escalating competition between the United States and China.” This reflects Washington’s view of Islamabad being among the 10 countries “most exposed” to influence by China in Asia.

Another factor pushing China and Pakistan closer together is their mutual animosity with India, which sees their ties as a threat to its growth. Delhi has long criticized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) connecting Gwadar Port to China’s Kashgar for passing through the “disputed Kashmir region.” By contrast, China views Pakistan as a strategic counterbalance to India along the route extending to the Indian Ocean, and has made substantial investments in the development of “strategically significant” Gwadar Port as a means to achieve this.

Sharif’s much-hyped visit to China last week elevates Pakistan in its strategic relations with its neighbor. For China, this serves to boost its energy security, dependent on Iran and Saudi Arabia, through a secure supply-chain. China’s ongoing support of Pakistan also demonstrates to other countries its desire to be seen as a “reliable power.” For Pakistan, China serves as a major financier and investor, especially as the country continues to toil under an economic crisis requiring external assistance to overcome. During the visit, the prime minister stressed on foreign direct investment and knowledge exchange, pointing specifically to China’s agricultural advancement. Islamabad also needs Beijing onboard as it drifts away from the U.S.—and India veers closer toward Washington—strengthening their symbiotic relationship, even as the neighbors contend with rising militancy threatening their ties.