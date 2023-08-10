Editorial: Delayed Elections Spell Trouble

The general elections due in November have been “unofficially” postponed following the outgoing government’s approval of the digital census results, requiring the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct fresh delimitation. This is considered a continuation of Pakistan’s longstanding lack of adherence to constitutional norms, especially in light of the last minute taking up of the census results by the Council of Common Interests. Reportedly, the provisional census results had been ready for consideration by May, and if the government had taken up the matter then, there would have been a minimal impact on the timely conduct of elections. The dithering over whether or not the government would even take up the matter hints at the former ruling parties and the establishment preferring delayed polls.

Regardless, with the census now notified, efforts must shift to ensuring elections are held as soon as possible. It is hoped that once the ECP has completed the delimitation exercise, no further hurdles would be placed in the way of elections—even as ground realities continue to suggest otherwise. The recent conviction and arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has disqualified him from holding public office for five years, paving the way for his opposition parties to return to power. This, in no way, means Khan’s popularity will decline in any significant manner, especially as his exit from politics will likely trigger a fresh wave of enmities between the parties comprising the former ruling coalition, as they all vie to take the country’s reins, cannibalizing their own support base.

As detailed by ministers of the former government, elections are now expected for February or March 2024, with the PMLN—despite its disastrous performance in the past 16 months—expected to stage a comeback. The PPP, meanwhile, undoubtedly wants the same, setting the stage for political disorder that the country can ill-afford. Pakistan’s political forces—including the PTI—must set aside their petty differences and come together to ensure the country adheres to constitutional norms and achieves the stability necessary for economic progress.