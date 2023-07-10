Editorial: Generals and Politics

Pakistan’s political history has been dominated by military rule interspersed with seemingly “aberrant” democratic periods. After the much-criticized “hybrid” rule of the PTI-Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa combine, the Army pledged to step back, triggering sighs of relief from the civilian leadership. Unfortunately, the military remains deeply enmeshed in almost all aspects of governance, partly due to the impression that it can prevent the state’s “internal” collapse amidst political bickering and persistent instability. It is also undeniable that foreign states appear more comfortable dealing with generals than Pakistan’s civilian leaders, leading to generals often wading into foreign relations outside their mandate. In the final analysis, “democratic” Pakistan must evolve into a normal democracy, wherein civilian rulers aren’t discredited merely for doing politics.

To understand how Pakistan reached this point, the history of its democratic rule and past leaders merits examination. Democracy failed to mature in the country due to the dominance of feudalism, with landlords taking the reins of the Muslim League in the decade before Partition and, subsequently, the PPP during the 1970s. They cared little for socioeconomic development through literacy and land reforms, preferring masses who remained poor and illiterate. The political elite ostensibly ruled in the name of the people, but in reality engaged merely in power struggles for the biggest slice of the economic spoils. This ensured adherence to the status quo, with the common man finding few chances of political participation, allowing feudal leaders to remain the powerbrokers.

Following the “lessons” learned from its blatant patronage of Imran Khan, the Army is now unwilling to openly come out in support for any political force. Pakistan’s free press has accurately described the fallout of the GHQ falling for Khan’s false charisma, which equally deceived the common man through false piety and promises of “justice” that never materialized. Ultimately, this undermined national politics, much as the conditions arising out of military rule. Key to Pakistan’s future prosperity is for all pillars of the state to stick to their constitutional mandates; only in this scenario can the state of Pakistan “normalize” and truly achieve its unfulfilled potential.