Editorial: Pakistan Cricket’s Rock Bottom

Pakistan’s cricket team won its first match of the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup against Canada this week—after losing the first two matches to the United States and India—offering some relief to fans who had seen the team crash and burn twice already. The loss to the U.S., especially, was seen as new low for Pakistani cricket, as the team—led by captain Babar Azam—failed to defend a target of 159 runs, with Mohammad Amir conceding 18 runs in just one over. Adding to the outrage was the fact that, unlike the Pakistani team, the American team gets no government support and comprises volunteers who play cricket as a “side job.” This was also the first world cup the team has ever played.

A similar drubbing from India followed the loss to the U.S., made all the worse by the low target of just 119 runs set by the rival team. It highlighted the poor performance of Pakistani batsmen, with captain Azam scoring 44 runs off 43 balls in timid play that was echoed by almost every player. Commentators noted that the team was playing at a “club level” rather than that of an international team and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, looking despondent, warned the team required “major surgery” to fix all that ails it.

Unsurprisingly, the team’s performance in the World Cup thus far has trigger outrage among fans and former players, with calls mounting for the squad to be penalized for its poor performance. Matches between Pakistan and India traditionally attract large audiences and this bout was no different, with fans hosting viewing parties and setting up large screens in major cities nationwide to watch their team. The low target had raised hopes the team would finally deliver and until the final 5 overs, most believed the match was Pakistan’s to win. Sadly this was not to be. With the tournament underway, it is too late to make any major changes to the squad at this stage. But if the PCB wants to reassure fans that this was an aberration and not the norm, it will have to expend much effort in not only ousting poor performers but also replacing them with fresh talent that can deliver as per the public’s expectations.