Editorial: Pakistan’s Election Crisis

Despite the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing April 30 as the date for polls in Punjab province, confusion persists over the conduct of the general elections, boosting uncertainty in an already polarized political environment. The primary issue arises from the ruling coalition wanting general elections nationwide after the constitutional term of the National Assembly expires against the PTI’s desire for polls in Punjab and KP within the constitutionally-mandated 90 days after the dissolution of their assemblies.

The first option would mean a significant—and illegal—delay to polls in Punjab and KP, while the second would violate a constitutional requirement for elections to be conducted under a “neutral” caretaker setup. The only viable solution is compromise, but recent clashes between law enforcers and PTI supporters have discouraged dialogue. An additional spoiler came to the fore this week when a meeting between civilian and military leaders at Prime Minister’s House reportedly took “an extremely unfavorable view” of the PTI’s protests, and vowed to proceed against any “miscreants” per law.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, leaders of all component parties of the ruling alliance met for five hours to discuss the prevailing situation. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif later told media it was followed by an hour-long meeting that also included the Army and ISI chiefs. According to the official statement, the meetings decided to take stern action against anyone involved in violent protests and the ransacking of public and private property and agreed that general elections nationwide should be held simultaneously. Concerns were also expressed over a “smear campaign” against Army chief Gen. Asim Munir, highlighting the widely acknowledged split between the PTI and the Army, which Imran Khan has fomented by accusing the COAS of siding against his party.

Taken at face value, the messaging over the elections violates a Supreme Court ruling directing elections to be held within 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution with the “barest minimum deviation.” It also heralds a new round of political chaos if elections in Punjab and KP are delayed, as has been made clear by the “street power” Khan has displayed during multiple court appearances. The time has come for both sides to take a step back and commit to resolving the political morass through Parliament. Any attempts to include the military as a “mediator” only risks hurting democracy and civilian supremacy and encouraging “interference” that an “apolitical” Army should shun.