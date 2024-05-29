Editorial: Pakistan’s ‘Ideological’ Democracy

Historically, times of crises often see Pakistan’s nascent democracy imperiled, despite a majority of citizens believing that democratic governance is the best model for the country. Unfortunately, this “dedication” to democracy faces pushback from religious leanings, which encourage autocratic governance in the pursuit of notions of an undemocratic “utopia.” The core issue is that of regarding the “ideal state” as a fundamental requirement, discouraging democracy. Globally, “ideal” states rely on a subjugation of the mind that leaves them unable to overcome ideology. In Pakistan, such mindsets are boosted in urban centers where increasing education tends to encourage conservatism, contrary to the conventional belief that urban environments foster a liberal outlook. This has seen a stricter adherence to religious texts in urban Pakistan, compared to a greater focus on rituals in rural areas.

Curiously, this noticeable increase in social conservatism has failed to translate into electoral support for religio-political parties. Rather, the past seven elections have seen rising support for the mainstream, right-of-center political parties, which successfully tap into the conservative vote. Summed up, Pakistan’s social and political landscape is shaped by a nuanced interplay of religiosity and various social, economic, and cultural influences. Understanding these complexities is crucial for policymakers and political actors to navigate and address the intricacies of Pakistan’s sociopolitical fabric.

Under Article 2 of the Constitution, Pakistan’s official religion is Islam, practiced by approximately 96.47% of the population, with the remainder spread over adherents to Hinduism, Christianity, Ahmadiyya, Sikhism and other religions. Ideological states tend toward undemocratic practices, as most clearly seen in communist states, violating human rights deemed fundamental by a majority of the world. To ensure such rights, governments must reform “idealistic” minds pursuing ideological states aspiring to unattainable utopias.