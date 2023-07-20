Editorial: Reshaping Foreign Policy

Managing the foreign policy of any developing country is a dicey proposition in the best of times, but especially so in an increasingly enmeshed global scenario where one can no longer afford to “pick sides.” When Pakistan first entered the global community in the 1950s, the world was divided between two clear blocs, and it was relatively easier to pick a side: when all else failed, just pick the side opposite to that of your immediate rival. Today, even as China and the U.S. seek to revive the Cold War-era brand of bloc politics, the “global village” aspect of the world leaves little room to maneuver. This is especially true of a country like Pakistan, reliant on foreign assistance just to keep the lights on.

Pakistan’s “ideology” has also not proven particularly helpful. According to Article 40 of the Constitution, the state “shall endeavor to preserve and strengthen fraternal relations among Muslim countries based on Islamic unity, support the common interests of the peoples of Asia, Africa and Latin America, promote international peace and security, foster goodwill and friendly relations among all nations and encourage the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means.” This ignores the very real conflicts that often spring up between “Muslim countries,” as evidenced by the threat posed to Pakistan by Afghanistan today, arguably far in excess of “arch-enemy” India. The country’s leadership seems to have realized this, with an increasing number of voices advocating trade with India as a means to overcome the perennial economic crunch.

When “ideology” becomes useless in statecraft, countries must adopt a flexibility of approach to serve the national interest. The capitalist-communist schism of the past that enabled states to join camps based on self-interest no longer applies and resolution of conflict for mutual prosperity carries a premium. The future lies in “opening up” rather than “bunkering down”—Pakistan must take heed and work to overcome longstanding disputes if it has any hope of achieving the prosperity required for the welfare of its 224 million population.