Editorial: Surprises in Sindh

The second phase of the local government elections in Sindh has offered some surprises, foreshadowing the kind of politics Pakistan will likely face in the coming days. Unofficial results—released 30 hours after the close of polls—of the 235 union committees being contested show the PPP in lead with 93 seats, followed closely by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) with 86 seats and PTI in third with 40.

Ahead of the polls, the PPP was predicted to face a tough time, especially in Karachi, which has been dominated by the MQM for decades and was heretofore being seen as the PTI’s stronghold in Sindh. However, the MQM’s last-minute decision to boycott the polls—immediately after a merger of its disparate factions—proved a boon for the Sindh ruling party, allowing it to also win polls in Hyderabad for the first time. The Jamaat-e-Islami had also emerged as a frontrunner thanks to a vibrant social media campaign and promises of reform. Predictably, barring the PPP, all participating parties are now crying foul and alleging rigging in the electoral process.

The biggest “loser” has been the PTI, which was unable to bank off the charisma of Imran Khan that has been bothering most politicians in the opposition. The PMLN, largely a non-entity in Sindh, only netted seven seats. The coveted mayorship of Karachi is now up for the JI to decide, as an alliance with either the PPP or the PTI places it in the kingmaker position. This is thanks in large part to Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Karachi chief of the JI, whose rise cannot be ignored.

Rehman has emerged as a most uncharacteristic JI leader, setting aside religious rhetoric and focusing on the needs of Karachi voters in an articulate and well-reasoned manner. The party’s significant wins in these polls could well force a rethink, forcing the party to change its style. Key to this, however, will be how its protests over alleged rigging in the polls play out in the coming days.

Despite being Pakistan’s largest city and financial capital, Karachi has long suffered the consequences of electing parties that are not in government in Sindh, hampering development. Even if the PPP manages to cobble together a coalition mayor, the city is likely to remain a continually contested political powder-keg. The traditional view has been that Karachi will improve and prosper if the PPP shifts focus away from the Sindh heartland to the provincial capital, but this is a tough ask as the city’s melting pot comprises diverse communities that rarely find political bonhomie. To course-correct, the parties in power must change their traditional mindsets—as most ably demonstrated by Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.