“Nuclearized” super powers have attempted to rid the world of nuclear weapons since World War II, pressuring states to sign on to treaties that curtail nuclearization. South America and the Caribbean inked a denuclearization pact in 1967; Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands likewise have barred the placement of nuclear weapons within the South Pacific since 1986; and the Antarctic is covered by a 1959 treaty. Yet these denuclearization efforts rarely apply to Western states, with Europe sitting under the protection of NATO’s “nuclear umbrella.”

In Asia, Pakistan, India and North Korea are not signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), raising concerns over whether nuclear “deterrents” actually work. Questions persist over whether nuclear weapons merely sustain the status quo or facilitate a low-intensity perpetuation of conflict between rival states. Unfortunately, proliferation in Asia is inspired by complex regional conflict-dynamics and domestic ambitions; North Korea sees it as a means to retain its sovereignty, while China sees it as vital for protection of the South China Sea. India and Pakistan, meanwhile, have restricted themselves to border skirmishes “below the nuclear threshold,” as Iran continues its bid for uranium enrichment.

The biggest drawback of “nuclear defense” is the status quo of non-reconciliation. Pakistan and India are in a near-permanent standoff based on nuclear deterrence, despite efforts to “normalize” through trade. Unfortunately, these efforts came to naught after India unilaterally revoked Kashmir’s special constitutional status, with Pakistan breaking off all ties in protest. This has damaged aims to form a regional bloc, which would not only reduce smuggling but also boost revenues, as Pakistan could charge transit fees by providing India access to Afghanistan through its territory. Regional trade also has the potential to create jobs and promotes economic growth and development, a necessary counter to the impact of a looming global recession. Tragically, the same cultural affinity that can facilitate normalization between Islamabad and Delhi also deepens the conflict through remembrance of historical memory. Yet, as is increasingly clear, the only route to mutually beneficial results lies in normalization and bilateral trade.