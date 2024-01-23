Elections 2024: Election Campaigns to Conclude at Midnight on Feb. 6

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday informed candidates for the Feb. 8 general elections that they will have to wrap up their electoral campaigns at midnight on Feb. 6, in accordance with the Elections Act, 2017.

“According to Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, no person shall hold or participate in any public meeting, procession, corner meeting or such political activity from 12 midnight between Feb. 6, 2024 and Feb. 7, 2024,” it said in a notification. “Therefore, legal action will be taken against any person who violates the above provision of the law,” it added.

Under Section 182, no campaigns are permitted for 48 hours prior to the polling date, which is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Later, on Tuesday, the electoral body ordered the freezing of all development funds pertaining to local government institutions until the announcement of the results of the general elections. In a notification, the ECP said the decision was aimed at preventing local government institutions and cantonment boards from taking any action that could “influence” the polls. This was also aimed, it said, at ensuring a level-playing field for all political parties and contesting candidates.