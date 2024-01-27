Envoys of Pakistan, Iran Return to Posts

Pakistan and Iran moved toward normalizing ties on Friday after border tensions from earlier this month, with their respective envoys resuming their duties in Tehran and Islamabad, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

On Jan 16, Iran conducted an airstrike within Pakistan’s Balochistan province, ostensibly against militants of the Jaish al-Adl. However, Islamabad said it struck a mosque, killing two children and injuring three girls. Subsequently, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Muddasir Tipu, and directed the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan to remain in his home state, which he was visiting. Following Pakistan’s retaliatory strike targeting Baloch separatists in Iran, however, both states have taken a step back and pledged to work toward reviving normal ties.

“As per understanding between the two countries, Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Muddasir Tipu arrived in Tehran today (Friday) while the Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam arrived in Islamabad,” announced Baloch in a posting on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, in a separate post on X, Muddasir confirmed he was returning to Tehran in “conformity with the sincere and good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership.” Stressing he was even more determined to work for a “more robust, stronger and peace-loving” Pakistan, he said the neighboring nations were “critical for region and to promote historic people to people ties.” He added that it was time to “turn a new leaf” in ties between the neighboring states.

Moghadam, meanwhile, also posted to X expressing his approval of Muddasir’s return to Tehran. “I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to [Government of Iran], [Government of Pakistan], Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi [assistant to Iran’s foreign minister], and [Foreign Office’s Additional Secretary (West Asia) Rahim Hayat Qureshi] for the deft and tactful diplomacy,” he wrote. “Long live Iran and Pakistan friendship,” he added.

As part of normalization of ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also reaching Islamabad on Sunday on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani.