Establishment, Government to Blame if any Harm Befalls Imprisoned Imran Khan: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Shoaib Shaheen on Thursday warned that the incumbent government and the security establishment will be held responsible if anything happens to incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

“Attempts are made to threaten and murder the PTI founder,” he alleged. “Why do terrorists choose to target only Adiala Jail instead of other jails across the country?” he questioned during a press conference outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad, referring to a statement of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), which claimed it had captured three terrorists planning to attack Adiala Jail.

Khan has been imprisoned at Adiala Jail since September and is currently incarcerated following three separate convictions in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage, and cipher cases. Previously, the former prime minister suffered bullet injuries in his leg after a gunman opened fire on his long march to Islamabad in November 2022.

During his media interaction, Shaheen also reiterated the PTI’s claims of its mandate “being stolen,” adding the Form 45s published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been tampered. Claiming the party would shortly issue a “white paper” on the alleged rigging, he reiterated that the PTI would not hold any talks with the PMLN or PPP, who he described as “thieves.”

The PTI leader also criticized the incumbent government for seeking a fresh loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—despite PTI founder Imran Khan earlier announcing any new government would have no choice but to do so—accusing it of taking on fresh financial burdens for the public.