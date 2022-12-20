Federal Government Backs Early Closure of Markets, Restaurants

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday unveiled the government’s energy conservation policy, saying the center will approach the provinces to help in its implementation to reduce expenditures and the circular debt.

Stressing that it was time for society to amend its lifestyle, he said that up to Rs. 56 billion could be saved if just 20 percent of government employees worked from home on a rotational basis. Additionally, he told a press conference after a meeting of the federal cabinet, the center was proposing the closure of all markets and restaurants by 8 p.m. However, he added, the timing of restaurants could be extended by an hour or so.

Similarly, he said, wedding halls should all be shuttered by 10 p.m., adding that Rs. 4 billion could be saved if only alternate street lights were turned on. The country is aiming to introduce energy-efficient fans and bulbs, which would further help save Rs. 38 billion, he added.

Asif said that the government was slowly working toward shifting to renewable energy, but some conservation steps were needed until this could be achieved. “The government is also introducing e-bikes, which will phase out motorcycles that use petrol. The government is negotiating with companies to phase out fuel-powered bikes and modify motorcycles already being used,” he said, adding this could potentially save up to Rs. 86 billion in the long-term.

Emphasizing that this was a national program, he said it would only be launched once all four provinces had been taken onboard. He said the plan would be finalized on Thursday after consultations with all provincial governments. He claimed that the implementation of all aspects of the proposed plan could save the country Rs. 62 billion annually.

Warning that the country could not afford to continue as is, Asif said it was time to acknowledge the government’s precarious economic situation. “We need to change our habits if we want to live within our means,” he said. “Austerity should become a part of our nation, which will end economic problems,” he said, adding the Ministry of Information would run media campaigns to raise awareness about the need for the new measures.

On water conservation, he said, the government had devised a plan to harvest rain water and use it for daily household consumption.

The defense minister was joined by Adviser to the P.M. Qamar Zaman Kaira, who echoed comments from Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that the country would not default on its international obligations. However, he stressed, the people needed to accept and facilitate the government’s policy. “The biggest issue of Pakistan is the import bill, which is $26-28 billion and keeps increasing,” he said. “There is no other option for us than to take these steps and the nation will have to cooperate with the government,” he added.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on the energy sector and directed the authorities concerned to take steps to reduce the circular debt. According to local media, the circular debt currently stands at Rs. 2.437 trillion, an increase of Rs. 185 billion over the Rs. 2.253 trillion recorded at the end of September 2021.