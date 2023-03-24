Federal Government forms JIT to Probe Terror Cases against Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday announced that the federal government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct a probe into four terrorism cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other “miscreants” for allegedly attacking the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

In a press conference, he said the JIT had been tasked to complete its investigation within 14 days and submit all available evidence before courts. “The aim is to bring to book all those troublemakers, including Imran Khan, who resorted to violence and damaged private and public property,” he claimed, adding that the JIT would be headed by Additional Inspector General of Special Branch (Punjab) Zulfiqar Hameed and would include as its members the Islamabad Police DIG (HQ) and one official each from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, and Intelligence Bureau.

Accusing the PTI chief of bringing an “armed mob” with him during court appearances on Feb. 28 and March 18, Sanaullah claimed the purpose was to “influence” court proceedings and prevent the judiciary from functioning in accordance with law. Clarifying that four cases had been registered against Khan, other PTI leaders and party supporters, the minister alleged that the suspects had forcibly entered the court complexes and damaged official property.

Judicial commission

Also on Thursday, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that a judicial commission would probe the PTI chief’s allegations of police plotting to assassinate him, adding that action would be taken in light of its findings. “Action will be taken if his allegations are proven right or wrong,” he said, hinting at action against Khan if his allegations were proven wrong.

Earlier this week, Khan alleged in a televised address that the police chief of Punjab and Islamabad and their “handlers” had chalked out a strategy to kill him. “The IGs of Punjab and Islamabad have constituted two separate squads, who will join the PTI workers and open fire on the police … to provoke an armed retaliation and eventually reach [inside Zaman Park] and assassinate me, in a day or two,” he had alleged.