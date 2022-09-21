FIA Summons Shaukat Tarin over Audio Leaks

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued a notice of summons to former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, directing him to appear before it in person for an inquiry into leaked audio calls between him and the finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, ahead of the revival of Pakistan’s suspended bailout program with the International Monetary (IMF), two audio clips, allegedly between Tarin and the provincial finance ministers, went viral on social media. In the clips, a voice allegedly belonging to Tarin appears to encourage the provincial ministers to write letters to the federal government saying they will renege on an earlier commitment to return a surplus in the budget for the ongoing fiscal year; a key requirement of the IMF deal.

Tarin, in the clip, appears to admit the development would “hurt” the state of Pakistan, saying it is justified because of the actions being taken against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. While Punjab never issued any letter, KP did, with incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail alleging it had also been shared with the IMF with an intent to hurt the national economy.

In Tuesday’s notice, the FIA said it had initiated an inquiry against Tarin over the call with Jhagra. “In it [call], you are provoking him to write a letter to the federal government on behalf of the KP government that it will not return extra money from the fiscal budget so that interruption may be created between IMF and the Government of Pakistan,” it said, and directed the former finance minister to personally appear before the FIA Cybercrime Reporting Center in Islamabad on Sept. 21 and record a statement in his defense.

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defense and procedure under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, will be initiated against you,” the FIA added.