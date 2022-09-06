Five Soldiers Martyred in North Waziristan

An officer and four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Monday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Boyya area of North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

“During the conduct of an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO), intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists,” read a brief statement issued by the Inter-Services Publication Relations (ISPR). “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location; resultantly, four terrorists were killed,” it said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

According to the ISPR, the slain terrorists had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. It said troops were undertaking a “sanitization” of the area following the operation to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” it added.

The martyred soldiers, as identified by the ISPR, are as follows: