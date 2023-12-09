Five Terrorists Killed in Tank: ISPR

The military’s media wing on Friday announced that security forces had killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO occurred in the general area of Mullazai of Tank on the reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, it said, an intense exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists, resulting in five terrorists being “sent to hell.”

According to the military’s media wing, the slain terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians. “A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation,” it said, adding a sanitization operation was underway to eliminate any terrorists remaining in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, it emphasized, were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

There has been a resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, but particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Authorities have repeatedly voiced concern over the neighboring nation’s inability to curb terrorism emanating from its soil, with the Afghan Taliban maintaining it is an “internal affair” of Pakistan.