Follow-Up NSC Meeting to Approve ‘Key’ Policies Today

The National Security Committee (NSC) will meet again today (Monday), continuing on from a meeting of the high-level huddle last week, to deliberate on and finalize proposals aimed at ensuring national security and improving Pakistan’s deteriorating economy.

According to sources within the government, the meeting is expected to formally approve “decisive” action—i.e. a military operation—against terrorism, which has been surging nationwide in recent months, especially in restive areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. They said senior civil and military officials were slated to attend today’s meeting as they had last week, adding that the forum would be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued after Friday’s meeting, the NSC had voiced an intent to tackle resurgent terrorism with both counter- and preventative measures, stressing that all militancy would be challenged without any distinction. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, all participants had resolved to brook no compromise on Pakistan’s national interests. They had also pledged to not permit any undermining of the national security.

According to the statement, the huddle had been briefed on the prevailing economic and security situation, with participants resolving to protect Pakistan’s fundamental interests for existence, security and progress. They had also paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and extended their condolences towards their families.

“Those challenging writ of the state will get a full force response,” the statement added.

There has been a visible surge in extremism across Pakistan since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan unilaterally ended a ceasefire it had inked with the government in 2021. In addition to grenade-and-gunfights targeting security forces, the militants last month staged a suicide bombing in Islamabad and took several security officials hostage at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Department in Bannu.