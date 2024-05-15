Foreign Office Regrets India’s ‘Unhealthy and Entrenched’ Obsession with Pakistan

The Foreign Office on Tuesday lamented Indian politicians’ “unhealthy and entrenched obsession” with Pakistan, and urged them to refrain from dragging Islamabad into their domestic politics for the sake of electoral gains.

In a statement responding to media queries over several Pakistan-related remarks uttered by Indian politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recent weeks, the FO noted an “alarming” surge in anti-Pakistan rhetoric amidst the neighboring nation’s ongoing general election. “We outrightly reject these irresponsible statements, which cover a wide array of topics including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, counter-terrorism efforts, state of bilateral relations, and nuclear capabilities,” it said, adding they revealed a “deliberate intent” to exploit hyper-nationalism for electoral gains.

“These also signify a desperate attempt to deflect attention from mounting domestic and international criticism,” it said, describing the exhibited jingoism as evidence of a “reckless and extremist” mindset. “This mindset calls into question India’s capacity to be a responsible steward of its strategic capability,” it said, emphasizing that Pakistan’s strategic capability was aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty and defending its territorial integrity. “Pakistan has also clearly demonstrated its resolve to defend itself in the past, and would not hesitate to do so in the future should the Indian side choose to embark on a misadventure,” it warned.

Recalling that Pakistan had recently exposed an Indian campaign of extrajudicial and transnational assassinations on Pakistani soil, the Foreign Office said Delhi’s stated readiness to take aggressive actions within Pakistan constituted a tacit admission of guilt.

“Regarding the inflammatory rhetoric about Azad Jammu and Kashmir, we reiterate that historical facts, legal principles, moral considerations, and ground realities refute India’s baseless claims,” it said, stressing the region was an internationally-recognized disputed territory requiring a plebiscite in line with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions. “No amount of inflated Indian statements can change this reality,” it said and urged India to focus on implementing these resolutions instead of indulging in fantasies of grandeur.

“We urge Indian politicians to cease dragging Pakistan into their domestic politics for electoral gains and to handle sensitive strategic matters with the utmost caution,” it said and called on the international community to take note of Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and the risks it poses to regional peace and stability. “The vision of peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia can only be realized through the peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, and a shift from confrontation to cooperation,” it added.

Earlier this week, Modi addressed a rally in the Muzzafarpur area of Bihar, accusing his opponents of cowardice for fearing Pakistan’s nuclear power. He also claimed his government would continue to pressure Pakistan.