Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Quits PTI

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday became the latest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to quit the party, telling journalists his decision was motivated by health concerns.

Confirming the development to various journalists, he said he was giving up his party membership, resigning from his seat in the Senate, and stepping away from active politics entirely. This makes him the latest in a long line of politicians—including Asad Umar, Usman Dar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shireen Mazari, Farrukh Habib, and Pervez Khattak—to exit the PTI following the May 9 riots. While some have announced they are merely quitting the PTI over the events of May 9, others have quit active politics entirely amidst an ongoing crackdown on the party’s workers and leaders.

Tarin joined the PTI in 2021, being appointed its finance minister in April. After six months in the role, he was forced to step down because the law restricts the position to elected lawmakers either in the Senate or the National Assembly. Then-prime minister Imran Khan retained his services, however, by appointing him the adviser on finance. Subsequently, in December, Tarin was elected a senator and once again sworn in as a federal minister.

The businessman’s second tenure as finance minister lasted just four months, ending with the ouster of Khan through a vote of no-confidence, after which a majority of the PTI quit the National Assembly, virtually ending its role in Parliament.