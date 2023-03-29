Former Military Official Seeks Justice for His Civilian Son

Maj. Gen. (retd.) Syed Zaffar Mehdi Askree and his family on Tuesday called on the military and judiciary to ensure justice for his son, Hasan Askree, a civilian who was court martialed in August 2021 after writing allegedly critical letters to former Army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A press release issued after a press conference in Islamabad stressed this was the first time that Askree, his wife Wasima, and daughter Zehra, had gone public with their ordeal. It said that Hasan had been arrested from his home on Oct. 2, 2020, and immediately placed in military custody where he had been convicted and sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment following a Field General Court Martial without being informed of the actual charges or the verdict despite multiple requests. Noting he had written over two-dozen letters seeking a short meeting with the concerned authorities over this injustice, Askree said he had yet to receive any response.

The retired military official said the perceived offense of his son was allegedly writing letters to the Army chief and his topmost generals expressing concern over the impact on Pakistan’s economy and politics in light of decisions taken by the armed forces. According to the FIR registered against Hasan, he allegedly violated Section 131 of the Pakistan Penal Code (abetting mutiny), but there is no mention of any offense under the Pakistan Army Act. “Despite this, his son was transferred to military custody by a magistrate on the same day of his arrest without giving him an opportunity to defend himself,” read the press release, adding he was subsequently kept in solitary confinement for months without charge or access to legal counsel.

According to Askree, his son was only allowed to call his family after being charged and directed to arrange a lawyer in less than a week. “In the entire court martial trial, there was no mention of what action or content of the alleged letter constituted his charges of mutiny or insubordination. Hence making it impossible for him or his counsel to defend him,” the press release stated, adding that the verdict was never communicated to Hasan’s lawyer or his family. “It was only communicated to Hasan on Aug. 20, 2021, on a blank sheet of paper, which merely stated “five years rigorous imprisonment” with no letterhead or reference to his case/charges,” it added.

The family of Hasan said he was subsequently shifted to the Sahiwal High Security Prison, where hardened criminals are kept, and has yet to be transferred to Adiala Jail despite a court order. Hasan’s sister, Zehra, emphasized that it was very difficult for her parents—who are both elderly and suffer various ailments—to visit Hasan because of the strict visitation days and times allowed. She also alleged that an attempt to transfer Hasan to Adiala in June 2022 had been reversed when a car with a green plate but no numbers had intercepted his convoy and directed to turn back. “While addressing the chief justice and all state functionaries, she asked where her family should turn to when nobody is ready to listen or investigate and judges themselves refuse to enforce their own orders,” the press release added.

Addressing media, Hasan’s mother Wasima lamented that after more than two years of seeking relief, she no longer had the strength or patience to remain silent and was concerned whether her son would even return home within her lifetime. Stressing that they were heartbroken, exhausted and had nowhere left to turn, the family said they had remained silent so far because they had believed the Army would communicate with them, especially in light of Askree’s lifelong service as a solider. Slamming the “grave miscarriage of justice,” they explained that Hasan’s letter had been nothing but concern for Pakistan by a patriotic citizen who did not have links with any organization or political party. “It is as though the aim is not just to punish Hasan but to torment our family too, to no end, so it would serve as a lesson for all for never speaking up for your country,” they said and urged all concerned institutions to take immediate action and release Hasan.