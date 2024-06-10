Former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Formally Exits PMLN

Muhammad Zubair, who served as governor of Sindh under the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government of 2013-18, on Sunday announced he is parting ways with the party.

Speaking with local media, Zubair said he had no intention of joining another political party at this juncture, adding however that he will shortly reveal his future political plans. “Politicians cannot remain silent for long,” said the former PMLN leader, who had served as the spokesperson for both PMLN President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the former’s time in self-exile.

While Zubair had not formally announced his exit from the PMLN prior to the weekend, the writing was on the wall as he had become increasingly critical of the incumbent government and had made clear he no longer enjoyed the ear of the party leadership.

While it remains unclear which party Zubair might be inclined toward in future, pundits expect him to ally with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who has also parted ways with the PMLN and approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to register a new political party. Abbasi is likely to be joined by another former PMLN leader, Miftah Ismail, who has confirmed that he would be joining a new “as yet unnamed” political party.