Former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed’s Brother Sent on Judicial Remand

A Rawalpindi court on Monday sent former naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed, brother of former ISI director-general Faiz Hameed, to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

According to the FIR registered against Najaf and his co-accused, former minister for mineral resources Hafiz Ammar Yasir acquired properties worth billions of rupees through benami transactions. These properties, it alleged, were undervalued in the revenue record in connivance with government officials, including Najaf.

All accused filed pre-arrest bail petitions before ACE Special Judge Ali Nawaz Bikhar, with the court granting interim bail to all but Najaf, as he was not present during the hearing. Reportedly, Najaf had initially appeared before the court but then briefly left the premises and was informed upon his return that his bail plea was dismissed.

Upon his return, Najaf’s counsel urged the judge to revisit the order, but was informed that an order already announced cannot be reviewed. Najaf was then produced before Senior Civil Judge Waqar Hussain Gondal, who issued notices on a post-arrest bail plea before adjourning the hearing until March 20.