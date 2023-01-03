Full Writ of the State to be Maintained across Pakistan, Vows NSC

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday stressed there will be no compromise on Pakistan’s security and the full writ of the state will be maintained “on every inch of Pakistan’s territory.”

In a strongly-worded statement issued at the conclusion of the high-level huddle—spanning two days—the government emphasized that there would be zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan, reaffirming a determination to tackle any entities that resort to violence with the full force of the state. “The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people,” it said, in an apparent reference to the interim government of Afghanistan, which lawmakers have repeatedly accused of harboring militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and attended by relevant federal ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all services chiefs, and heads of intelligence services, the 40th meeting of the NSC was also briefed on the security situation of the country, with a particular focus on the surge of terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. “The prime minister emphasized that the war against terrorism will be led by federal and provincial governments as per [the] National Action Plan in accordance with National Internal Security Policy, with people-centric socio-economic development as priority,” read the statement, adding that the armed forces would serve as deterrent and provide a secure, conducive and enabling environment.

The forum decided to revive the provincial Apex Committees to counter terrorism, noting that law-enforcement agencies, especially the counter-terrorism departments, would be upgraded to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities. This was likely prompted by a recent hostage crisis at a Bannu Counter-terrorism Department complex, which required the military to intervene to resolve the situation.

Economic issues

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the NSC emphasized that national security revolves around economic security, as well as the risks to “sovereignty or dignity” without self-sufficiency and economic independence. “The forum undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis-à-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle-income classes,” it said, adding that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had briefed the meeting on the government’s roadmap for economic stability, including the status of ongoing discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests, as well as relief measures for the general public.

“In order to strengthen the economy, the committee agreed on undertaking concrete steps including imports rationalization as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and hawala business,” it said, referring to recent statements by Dar in which he had also vowed to curtail smuggling of dollars out of Pakistan. “Emphasis will be especially made to improve agricultural output and manufacturing sector to ensure food security, imports substitution and employment,” it continued, adding that “people-centric economic policies” that trickle down to the public would be prioritized.

Emphasizing the need to evolve a national consensus to realize effective economic recovery on a fast-track, the forum also resolved to mobilize all available resources for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damages caused by floods, which impacted 33 million people. This would be achieved, read the statement, through coordination with provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions. The forum also appreciated ongoing relief efforts led by the prime minister and federating units.

The NSC is a joint civil-military forum that enacts policies related to national security. Its two-part meeting was called to deliberate on means to tackle resurgent terrorism and a worsening economic crisis that has triggered rampant inflation.