Gandapur, PESCO Chief Agree on Reduced Loadshedding Schedule for KP

Khyber-Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday agreed to a new loadshedding schedule for the province, a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader threatened to “take over” the company over excessive power cuts.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had threatened to take over the headquarters of the power distribution company and force the PESCO chief out of the province if the federal government failed to reduce the duration of loadshedding in the province within 24 hours. Responding to the threat, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had advised the chief minister to focus on collecting all dues from residents of his province, rather than seeking handouts.

According to a statement, Gandapur met the PESCO chief in Peshawar on Thursday, with the latter assuring the former that the duration of power outages in the province would be reduced. According to the new schedule, areas experiencing 22 hours of loadshedding would now face 18 hours of power outages, while those with 18 hours of loadshedding would also see their power cuts curtailed by 4 hours.

The chief minister said the PESCO chief would meet the chief secretary to ensure implementation of the new schedule. “A case should be filed against the relevant XEN (executive engineer) if there is a loadshedding even one minute more than the schedule in any grid,” he said, adding the provincial government was ready to talk with the federal government to resolve all electricity-related issues.

“The provincial government wants to give relief to the people by deducting the amount from its dues,” he said, referring to the funds owed to KP by the center as part of net hydroelectric profits; these funds have been pending since 2018, when the PTI was in power in both the center and KP. He also blamed the federal government and PESCO for line losses in the province.