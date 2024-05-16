Gandapur Threatens to ‘Take Over’ PESCO if Loadshedding Not Resolved

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday threatened to “take over” the state-owned Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) if it cannot resolve the issue of loadshedding in the province by today (Thursday).

In a statement, the chief minister warned the federal government to resolve the issue immediately, adding unannounced loadshedding was unacceptable in his province. He said the loadshedding schedule should be brought to “reasonable” levels or he would forcibly oust the PESCO chief and “take over” the facilities.

“It is my timeline but not a warning as I will formulate a schedule by myself. If PESCO chief wants to stay in the province, then the officer must follow my schedule,” he said, claiming KP was buying expensive electricity despite generating power at lower cost. He also reiterated his warnings of “taking the due right” of KP at any cost.

Reacting to the threat, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the provincial government should first clear the bills of “stolen electricity” before making any demands of PESCO. He said Gandapur’s statement suggested he was defending power theft in the province, adding the federal government would facilitate all provinces if they were willing to distribute financial losses caused by power theft.

Gandapur has made a habit of making threats to the federal government since his election, having earlier threatened to march and “take over” Islamabad if the center does not clear the province’s dues under the National Finance Commission Award.

Separately, chief minister continued his clash with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by banning the latter from staying at the KP House in Islamabad. In a statement to media, KP spokesperson Mohammad Ali Saif said the provincial cabinet had de-notified the Governor’s Annex at KP House to deny the governor’s access to official lodges.

Claiming the provincial government had “accommodation” issues, he said the Annex would now be used by ministers and lawmakers of the province. He claimed the government was searching for an alternate residence for the governor in the federal capital.