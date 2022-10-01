GasPort Donates Rs. 10 million for Flood Relief

To alleviate the tragic impact of recent floods across Pakistan, Associated Group though its companies including Pakistan GasPort Limited and PGPCL (PGPL and PGPCL own Pakistan’s largest LNG regasification and storage terminal) has donated Rs. 10,000,000 (Ten Million Rupees) to the Pakistan ‘Army Relief Fund for Flood Affectees.’ The monies will be spent on relief work and supply of provisions for the community members most adversely hit by the floods.

Furthermore, BW LNG through a JV Partnership with MITSUI & CO., LTD., the provider of Floating Storage Regasification Unit at PGPC Terminal in Port Qasim, have jointly donated US$50,000 (fifty thousand dollars) to the Red Crescent and separately a sum of US$50,000 (fifty thousand dollars) to INTBAU Pakistan, who are working to rebuild homes in the flood-affected parts of the country using traditional techniques.

All staff members of AG and its companies have additionally donated a day’s salary each, around Rs 1,000,000 (one million rupees), to the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

AG was at the forefront of relief work during the 2005 Earthquake and the 2010 floods. Over the last two decades, AG’s commitment to community empowerment and social uplift have been unwavering in health, education, clean water and environment.