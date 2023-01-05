Gen. Asim Munir Reaches Saudi Arabia in First Official Tour as COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir commenced an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, with the military’s media wing stating that it would last till Jan. 10 (Tuesday).

This is Gen. Munir’s first official trip outside of Pakistan since he took charge as the COAS in November 2022. The Inter-Services Public Relations said he would meet the senior leadership of both countries and discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects. Upon his arrival in Riyadh, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the Army chief met Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who congratulated him on his appointment as the new Chief of Army Staff.

During their meeting, the two officials emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the “brotherly” countries, and discussed military and defense cooperation. They also reviewed means to support and enhance existing ties, as well as discussing the most important regional and international issues of common interest.

According to the SPA, the meeting was also attended by Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili; Assistant Minister of Defense Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, and several Saudi and Pakistani military and civilian officials.

Confirming the meeting in a posting on Twitter, the Saudi defense minister said he had been “pleased to meet” Gen. Munir and reiterated that their discussions had emphasized the strategic partnership between the two countries.