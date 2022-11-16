Home Latest News Gen. Bajwa Advises Cadets at PMA to Pursue Professional Excellence

Gen. Bajwa Advises Cadets at PMA to Pursue Professional Excellence

Army chief continues his farewell tours, as his retirement on Nov. 29 nears

by Staff Report
by Staff Report

File photo of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. Courtesy ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa continued his farewell tours on Tuesday, visiting the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Center Abbottabad, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, said the military’s media wing, Gen. Bajwa had interacted with cadets and officers at PMA Kakul, appreciating the “exceptionally high” standards of the Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts toward grooming future leaders.

“The Army chief also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence,” read the ISPR statement. Earlier, upon his arrival to the PMA, the COAS was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, one of the officers reportedly being considered for the post of the next Army chief after Gen. Bajwa retires on Nov. 29.

In his visit to the Baloch Regimental Center, the Army chief laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, and interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the Baloch Regiment. According to the ISPR, he paid rich tribute to the regiment’s supreme sacrifices and was received by Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas.

Related Articles

New Army Chief to be Appointed after Summary...

Sharif Siblings Pledge to Not Bow to Pressure

ISPR Confirms Gen. Bajwa has Commenced Farewell Tour

ISPR Claims ‘Terrorist’ Projected as ‘Missing Person’ Killed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.