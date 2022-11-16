Gen. Bajwa Advises Cadets at PMA to Pursue Professional Excellence

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa continued his farewell tours on Tuesday, visiting the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Center Abbottabad, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, said the military’s media wing, Gen. Bajwa had interacted with cadets and officers at PMA Kakul, appreciating the “exceptionally high” standards of the Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts toward grooming future leaders.

“The Army chief also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence,” read the ISPR statement. Earlier, upon his arrival to the PMA, the COAS was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, one of the officers reportedly being considered for the post of the next Army chief after Gen. Bajwa retires on Nov. 29.

In his visit to the Baloch Regimental Center, the Army chief laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, and interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the Baloch Regiment. According to the ISPR, he paid rich tribute to the regiment’s supreme sacrifices and was received by Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas.