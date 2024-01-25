Gohar Ejaz Granted Additional Charge of Interim Interior Minister

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday granted the additional charge of interior minister to commerce minister Gohar Ejaz, a little over a month after Sarfraz Bugti resigned from the post to contest general elections.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to assign the portfolio of Interior to Mr. Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production and Board of Investment, with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

On Dec. 13, then-interim interior minister Sarfraz Bugti had tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons. Subsequently, he joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and announced he was contesting elections on its ticket.

In recent days, speculation over an interior minister had started to mount as the country proceeds toward elections on Feb. 8, amidst a restive security situation. Politicians in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have particularly noted threats to their lives from militants, with senators from the provinces recently adopting a resolution seeking a delay to polls until free, fair and secure elections could be ensured.