Government Offers Rs. 10m Reward for Information on Peshawar Bomber

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) this week announced a reward of Rs. 10 million for any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of individuals or groups involved in last week’s suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

Sharing images of the bomber secured through CCTV footage both before and after the attack, a statement issued by the CTD noted that the suicide bombing had claimed the lives of “many worshipers and left behind many others wounded.” Announcing a reward of Rs. 10 million for anyone who provides information about the bomber or his facilitators, it stressed that “privacy of the informant will be ensured and the name of [informers] giving leads on the suicide bomber or his facilitators will be kept secret.”

The KP police has also ramped up security measures in the wake of the Peshawar bombing, with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari saying no one would be allowed to enter the premises of the Police Lines mosque if they were wearing a helmet. He said the wearing of jackets had also been banned inside the mosque.

Touring the Police Lines, the IGP was briefed on the security measures, including the installation of radio frequency identification (RFID) for visitors and full body searches prior to entry.