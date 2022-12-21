Government, Opposition Face Off in Punjab Once Again

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Tuesday refused to adhere to Governor Balighur Rehman’s order for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidence, saying it was “illegal,” as lawmakers of the federal government warned that not seeking the vote is akin to admitting a lack of parliamentary support and will mean Elahi is no longer the C.M.

In a two-page ruling, the speaker claimed the governor’s order for a special session of the assembly for a vote of confidence was against Article 54(3) and Article 127 of the Constitution. “The House is in session since Oct. 23, 2022, and under Article 54(3) and 127 no fresh session can be convened unless and until the current one ends,” it said, adding that the Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo vs. Federation of Pakistan case had established that the chief minister must be given 10 days for the vote of confidence. Without including this time period, he said, the governor’s order could not stand.

Subsequently, Khan summoned the Punjab Assembly on Friday afternoon—skipping the session summoned by the governor for Wednesday—laying ground for yet another constitutional crisis, as the federal government claimed he could not against the governor’s directives.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, speaking with media, warned that if Elahi did not obtain a vote of confidence on Wednesday (today), he would be declared ineligible to hold the chief executive’s office. “The Punjab Assembly speaker’s stance that since the assembly is in session, the C.M. cannot be asked to obtain a vote of confidence is wrong,” he claimed. “If Elahi fails to do so, he will cease to be the C.M.,” he said, adding that the government could order for the Chief Minister’s Office to be sealed and withdraw all official protocol.

Referring to Elahi’s statements that he was not in favor of dissolving the Punjab Assembly but would so at Imran Khan’s call, the minister claimed the PTI chief wanted to trigger a crisis in the province. “The nation and the institutions agree that this man should be stopped from committing the senseless act,” he said, adding that the governor would call a new election for the chief minister if Elahi did not secure a vote of confidence.

The federal government’s view has been endorsed by several legal experts, but with the Punjab Assembly speaker refusing to budge, it is all but inevitable for the matter to proceed to court for final resolution—much like the situation that played out in Punjab earlier this year when Elahi became chief minister.

Counting numbers

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition at the center has ramped up efforts to woo at least 6 of the 10 Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly to its side, as this would give it a majority to appoint its own chief minister. Sources within the PMLQ and PPP say both Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are working to secure this, despite repeated assurances from PMLQ’s Moonis Elahi that his party would stand by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to sources, Zardari and Shujaat have met several times in the past week, and have agreed to field a joint candidate for the chief minister to ensure the Punjab Assembly is not dissolved. The two leaders have said they are amenable to retaining Elahi—but he must then switch sides and join the ruling coalition’s alliance.