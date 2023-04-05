Government ‘Rejects’ SC Verdict on Polls in Punjab

The National Assembly on Tuesday saw lawmakers rejecting the Supreme Court fixing May 14 as the date for polls in Punjab, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declaring the decision a “murder of justice.”

Since a three-member bench—comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar—took up the case, parliamentarians have repeatedly criticized the court’s conduct and accused the judges of bias toward the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), prompting the party to accuse the government of trying to “pressure” the judiciary. This trend continued on Tuesday with lawmakers saying the court’s decision in the elections delay case would not be implemented and reiterating a demand for a full court to conclusively resolve the issue.

In his speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif equated the decision to the “judicial murder” of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, noting that he had been hanged on April 4, 1979 and on the same date, an “unfortunate episode” was repeated through the SC ruling. “Two decisions were made today, murder of Bhutto and murder of justice, which is highly regrettable,” he added.

His words were echoed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) leader Asad Mehmood, who said the government would “restore” the Constitution and democracy in Pakistan. “We will not let this illegitimate and un-Islamic decision get implemented in Pakistan, come what may,” he warned. “We will fight till the last breathe as far as Constitution and the law permit us,” he added.

Questioning the CJP’s refusal to form a full court bench, Mehmood accused the superior judiciary of showing a “clear tilt” toward the PTI and its chief Imran Khan. “You [CJP] could have proved your impartiality with just one decision. But you preferred to get your name included in the list of lovers of Imran and PTI,” he said, adding that his party had struggled against military martial laws in the past and would now “revolt” against a “judicial martial law.” He went on to accuse the CJP of dividing the judiciary and wanting to divide the nation.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, meanwhile, lamented that while his party—the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)—had succeeded in getting the judiciary restored through a movement during the military rule of Gen. Pervez Musharraf, it had failed to make it “independent and impartial.” Recalling that veteran politician Javed Hashmi had alleged to media in 2014 that a “nexus of judges and generals” would facilitate the PTI by ousting the PMLN government, he said this had been proven true.

Stressing that efforts were underway to impose one person on the nation, he added: “We don’t want a repeat of the 2018 elections.”

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman accused the court of trying to “split Pakistan down the middle” with its verdict, reiterating that a full court should have been formed. “You [judiciary] have created this constitutional crisis and now you need to find a way out,” she added.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, a PTI dissident, alleged that the court had “rewarded” its “blue-eyed boy” rather than seeking to unite the country’s political forces. MQM’s Salahuddin, meanwhile, regretted that it the judiciary appeared to have become biased even the military establishment had embraced neutrality.

Breaking the trend, PTI MNA Mohsin Leghari sought to defend the judges and his party chairman, claiming people who were not present in the house to defend themselves should not be targeted for abuse.

Rejecting verdict

A meeting of the federal cabinet convened after the court issued its verdict categorically rejected the ruling. “The prime minister has directed me and the attorney general to give a legal opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision that has been made in such a way that it negated the judicial system of the country,” Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on the floor of the National Assembly after the cabinet meeting. Maintaining that the verdict would further deepen prevailing constitutional and political crises, he said the government had “reservations” about the decision and its legal team would decide about the future course of action after consultations.

Stressing that the government wanted free and fair elections across the country simultaneously, he said Article 224 called for general elections nationwide at the same time, while Article 254 allowed for polls to be postponed in extraordinary situations.

He said the cabinet had also decided that the government would write to the court for the hearing of a presidential reference—pending for 12 years—regarding the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by a full court. “We will write to the apex court to form a full court bench to hear the reference so that it might get an opportunity to rectify the historic mistake in the judicial history,” said Tarar, emphasizing that the “whole world” knew Bhutto’s case had been a “judicial murder.”