Government Urges ECP to Delay By-polls by 90 Days

The federal government, through the Interior Ministry, on Friday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay the by-elections scheduled for Oct. 16 for 90 days, citing difficulty in ensuring security due to a “political party” planning to “besiege” the federal capital in mid-October.

The by-elections, originally scheduled for Sept. 16, had already been delayed by a month due to the deployment of security forces for flood relief efforts, which had resulted in the unavailability of security personnel for polling stations. Noting that access to some areas remained virtually impossible and there was an added threat from water-borne diseases, the Interior Ministry said that “the federation and provinces hit most [by floods] have diverted their maximum resources toward the rehabilitation of persons displaced due to flood.”

In addition, read the request, “on the basis of credible reports from intelligence agencies, it has transpired that a political party is planning to besiege the federal capital between Oct. 12-17, which coincides with the date of Oct. 16 on which by-elections are scheduled to be held.” The likely reference to the PTI, which keeps threatening a long march on Islamabad, “would require maximum deployment of all available troops to maintain peace in the capital city,” it added.

Stressing that in light of all these circumstances, “there would be tremendous strain on the capacity of Pakistan Army/Rangers/FC troops already under extra work if asked to provide the requisite troops for election duties,” the Interior Ministry said the credibility of the elections could also be called into question over their free and fair conduct.

“Under Section 102, read with Section 58, the ECP has the power to make alterations in the election program already notified or it may issue a fresh election program, if necessary for the purpose of Elections Act, 2017,” it said, urging for a delay of 90 days “or as deemed fit by the ECP.”

By-elections are due in eight constituencies—NA-22; NA-24; NA-31; NA-45; NA-108; NA-118; NA-237; NA-239—that were vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers. The Islamabad High Court has stayed the de-seating of one lawmaker, while two were on reserved seats for women. PTI Chairman Imran Khan is contesting all 8 seats for his party and has also announced he would “soon” commence his long march to demand early elections.