Gunfire on Mohsin Dawar’s Vehicle in Miranshah

National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Mohsin Dawar’s vehicle on Wednesday came under gunfire as he was conducting an election campaign in North Waziristan’s Miranshah, though he remained uninjured in the assault.

According to police, Dawar was targeted during his election campaign but remained unhurt as his vehicle is bulletproof. They said security guards accompanying the former lawmaker had retaliated, adding the attackers had used sub-machine guns in their assault.

Police have deployed an additional police contingent to ensure Dawar’s security after the attack.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the NDM strongly condemned the attack on the NA-40 candidate in North Waziristan, confirming that there had been no injuries recorded. “Terrorism has been increasing in Waziristan and Pakhtunkhwa due to the bad policies of the state regarding the Taliban,” it said, questioning how a “level-playing field” could be ensured in such a dangerous environment.

“We demand an immediate investigation into this attack. The local administration has to make security arrangements for the candidates,” it said, and also called on the provincial election commissioner to summon an emergency meeting regarding the security of candidates in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident occurred a day after authorities found the bodies of six barbers from Dera Ghazi Khan in North Waziristan. Police said the men were operating barbershops in the area for several years and their bodies were found in agricultural fields a day after unknown assailants abducted them.