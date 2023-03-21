Hassan Niazi Remanded in Police Custody for 2 Days

A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted police two-day physical remand of Hassan Niazi, a nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who also serves as his focal person on legal affairs. The PTI has challenged the remand orders in a district and sessions court.

Niazi was presented before the judicial magistrate a day after being arrested outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for allegedly “misbehaving with the police.” During the hearing, his lawyer noted that the case against his client alleged that his vehicle had run over a barrier set up near the ATC and threatened policemen, adding that it also alleged that he resisted police during a routine search.

Stressing that his client was granted interim bail by an ATC, the lawyer noted that Niazi’s arrest was available on CCTV footage and there was no need for any remand. “What will the investigating officer investigate? The color of the vehicle or from where he was coming?” he inquired in court, adding that Niazi had been arrested before any case was registered against him.

“All police actions are illegal,” he argued, maintaining that his client had no prior criminal record and was a professional lawyer. He said the police had also barred his client from meeting his legal team. “The case should be dismissed on the basis of illegal actions taken by police and action should be taken against the investigating officer,” he argued.

By contrast, the investigation officer sought seven-day physical remand of Niazi, noting that police had been mistreated and wanted to recover the accused’s vehicle to prove he had broken through a barrier. “The investigation cannot be affected, Hassaan Niazi cannot be discharged,” he argued.

Niazi was arrested on Monday after having secured pre-arrest bail in three separate cases related to violence at the Judicial Complex during the PTI chief’s appearances on Feb. 28 and March 18. Appearing before the Islamabad High Court, a police official had said that Niazi was arrested after registration of an FIR at Ramna Police Station.