HRCP Laments Rise in Enforced Disappearances in 2022

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday launched its ‘State of Human Rights in 2022’ report, highlighting an increase in enforced “disappearances” in Balochistan and elsewhere.

According to the report, there are currently 2,210 reported cases that have yet to be resolved, despite a bill criminalizing enforced disappearances already having been passed by the National Assembly. Speaking with media at the launch ceremony, HRCP Co-chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt said the issue was a threat to the federation. “People are being arrested without warrants and they remain missing for months and years,” he said. “There are cases in which people have been missing for 15 years. When an institution won’t respect the Constitution, can it expect from the masses to respect and follow the Constitution?” he asked.

The report also notes with concern ongoing threats to freedom of expression and freedom of movement and assembly. “Cases of blasphemy, mob lynchings, forced conversions, desecration of Ahmadiyya places of worship, discrimination and persecution of minorities continued during the year,” it said, adding that while police reports on blasphemy charges had witnessed a decline, incidents of mob lynchings had risen. Over 90 graves of the Ahmadi community—primarily in Punjab—had been desecrated, it added. “HRCP was alarmed by a decision of the Government of Punjab to incorporate a mandatory declaration of belief in the finality of Prophethood and fears that such unnecessary intrusion of the state in personal matters of Muslims will fan more extremist views,” it warned.

Women were being victimized through honor crimes, rape, domestic violence and acid attacks, while also being marginalized in the political, social and economic spheres, it said, noting at least 4,226 instances of rape and gang-rape compounded by an abysmally low conviction rate for perpetrators. Additionally, it said, the scale of violence and discrimination against transpersons had increased, particularly with the threatened reversal of transgender rights. “The progressive federal act of 2018, which was a result of a yearlong consultative process, was made unduly controversial in and outside the courts and legislature. Meanwhile, over 19 transgender persons were murdered and hundreds faced violence,” it said.

Similarly, it said, human rights violations of children, laborers, persons living with disabilities, refugees and internally displaced persons were ongoing, with the prevailing social and economic conditions advancing their vulnerability to neglect, abuse and exploitation. Noting that the economic crunch had boosted unemployment and poverty, it warned that the past year’s political unrest and instability had exposed the “fragile moorings of our democratic system.”

With both the legislature and executive struggling with a crisis of credibility, it said, judicial overreach had only made matters worse. “Draconian colonial-era laws continued to be used, as generously as before, against political opponents throughout the year. Moreover, people’s rights to privacy and dignity were violated in the form of audio and video leaks, with no one taking the necessary steps to fix responsibility for undertaking this illegal invasion of privacy and seeking accountability from those found responsible for such acts,” it added.

On workers’ rights, the report regretted that they continued to be neglected, with the minimum wage remaining below the threshold of a living wage despite a nominal increase. It noted that 90 workers had perished in various coal-mine accidents, adding that while 1,200 bonded laborers were freed in Sindh, district vigilance committees constituted in 2022 were largely dysfunctional. The state, it stressed, must focus on these issues to achieve a pro-people approach to politics, law and governance.

Speaking with media, Jilani criticized the settlement of militants in KP, stating they were responsible for a recent hike in terrorist attacks nationwide, particularly KP and Balochistan. She said it was positive that locals were protesting the decision, as it had the most impact on them. To a question, she said there was no indication of the military establishment’s involvement in the no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government and also rubbished the concept of “forcing” parties to dialogue. She also stressed that the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies had boosted political turmoil and this needed to be addressed by political parties.

The report also noted the “most inopportune” climate change-induced floods that hit the country last year, noting they had a devastating impact on individual lives, livelihoods, agricultural land and houses, education and health.