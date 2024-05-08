IHC Approves Bushra Bibi’s Transfer to Adiala Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi seeking her transfer from her residence in Banigala—which was declared a sub-jail—to Adiala Jail, where Khan is also incarcerated.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb pronounced the verdict, which was reserved last week.

Bushra was arrested on Jan. 31 after an accountability court found her guilty in the Toshakhana reference, sentencing both her and Khan to 14 years’ imprisonment each. While their sentences were suspended in April, both remain incarcerated due to convictions in other cases; Bushra was sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in the iddat case.

Shortly after the announcement of her conviction, Bushra had sought to surrender to authorities at Adiala Jail, but was taken to the Banigala residence, which was declared a sub-jail. A few days later, as outrage mounted over Bushra being granted house arrest while other women supporters of the PTI were incarcerated in prisons, she had filed a petition seeking her transfer to Adiala Jail.

During proceedings, the Adiala Jail administration had opposed shifting her to prison over security threats posed by overcrowding. Justice Aurangzeb, however, had inquired how more women kept being detained at Adiala Jail if it were overcrowded and also questioned how Bani Gala could be converted into a sub-jail without the express approval of Imran Khan.