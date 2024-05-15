IHC Approves Imran Khan’s Bail in £190m NAB Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail in the £190 million corruption case against a surety bond of Rs. 1 million.

The short verdict was announced a day after a two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved its verdict after the National Accountability Bureau and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Khan’s counsel, completed their arguments.

However, Khan would remain incarcerated as he remains convicted in the cipher and Iddat cases, with appeals against both ongoing.

In his concluding arguments, NAB Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz had noted that the trial of Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, at Adiala Jail was nearing conclusion. He said of 59 prosecution witnesses, 30 had already testified, while the prosecution was seeking to reduce the number of the remainder. Arguing against the bail, he cited a Supreme Court judgement wherein bail was rejected when a case was nearing completion.

Khan and Bushra were indicted in the NAB case in February for allegedly obtaining billions of rupees and hundreds of kanals of land from Bahria Town Ltd. In exchange for legalizing the payment of Rs. 50 billion to the Supreme Court as a fine imposed on Bahria Town. The U.K. had identified and returned the funds to the country during the PTI government.

According to the NAB reference, Khan had played a “pivotal” role in facilitating the transfer of funds meant for the state of Pakistan into an account designated for the payment of land purchased from the Sindh government by Bahria Town.