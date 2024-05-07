IHC Likely to Initiate Contempt Proceedings over Campaign Targeting Justice Sattar

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday is expected to form a larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against the social media campaign targeting Justice Babar Sattar.

Reportedly, Justice Sattar requested the CJ to initiate contempt proceedings over the posting online of the personal details of him and his family, including their U.S. residence permits. Justice Sattar reportedly noted the breach of privacy of his family. Additionally, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also wrote a letter seeking contempt proceedings on the social media campaign against him.

On Sunday, the IHC’s Public Relations Office issued a statement rejecting the social media campaign against Justice Sattar, describing it “false, malicious and contemptuous.” It said the judge had no nationality other than that of Pakistan, but did have a “green card” from the U.S. to enable freedom of travel.

Both Justices Kayani and Sattar were among the six IHC judges who wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council seeking guidance on alleged interference in judicial affairs by intelligence agencies.