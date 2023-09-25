IHC Orders Transfer of Imran Khan from Attock to Adiala Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed authorities to transfer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from Attock to Adiala Jail, noting he was under arrest in a case that had been registered in the federal capital.

Hearing a case pertaining to prison amenities granted to the PTI chief, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that Khan was an under-trial prisoner in the cipher case, which had been registered in Islamabad. “Why is an under-trial prisoner kept in Attock jail instead of Adiala jail?” he asked and ordered the PTI chief’s transfer to the Rawalpindi prison. He also noted that the PTI chief’s detention at Attock Jail was under his conviction in the Toshakhana case, whose sentence had been suspended earlier this month.

Under prison rules, prisoners must be kept in a relevant prison on the basis of the location where they were booked. “If tomorrow, you transfer [Khan] to Rahim Yar Khan, would the trial be held there?” he questioned, directing Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogar to submit a response.

During today’s proceedings, Khan’s lawyer requested that his client be provided with an exercise machine. To this, Justice Farooq noted that A and C class facilities had been abolished in all prisons and now prisoners were designated to either general or better class facilities.

“Imran Khan is entitled to the better class,” said one of Khan’s lawyers. “It is confirmed that the PTI chairman is entitled to the better class, as he is the former prime minister and an educated person,” remarked Justice Farooq, adding he should be granted all the facilities he is entitled to. He further noted that the PTI chief’s rights should not be violated and the impression should not be created of him being politically victimized.

The IHC also took up a petition seeking Khan’s post-arrest bail in the cipher case, reserving its decision on the special prosecutor’s request for in-camera proceedings.