IHC Seeks Federal, Punjab Replies on Imran Khan’s Plea for Transfer to Adiala Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the federal and Punjab governments to file responses to a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team, seeking his transfer to Adiala Jail from Attock Jail, where he has been detained since his arrest on Aug. 5.

Khan was arrested last week after a trial court in Islamabad found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts. The court sentenced the PTI chief to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000 and ordered the Islamabad police to arrest him and imprison him at Adiala Jail. However, Khan was arrested by Lahore police before being transferred to the custody of Islamabad police and was taken directly to Attock Jail.

According to the Punjab Prisons Department, the PTI chief has been provided ‘B-class’ facilities, but his legal team maintains he is being kept in ‘C-class’ facilities and should be moved to Adiala as he is accustomed to a “better mode” of life. Commencing proceedings into Khan’s plea for his transfer from Attock, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was informed that the PTI chief’s legal team had not been allowed to meet him despite court orders.

To this, the judge said that this was “my mistake,” adding the order was issued late. Prison rules bar convicts from meeting anyone after 6 p.m., with Attock Jail staff claiming Khan’s legal team attempted to visit him after 8 p.m.

Khan’s lawyer also referred to his colleague, Naeem Haider Panjotha, who was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a day earlier over an inquiry into allegedly fake Facebook posts of the trial court judge who convicted Khan. According to Panjotha, he was kept detained for around 8 hours before being allowed to return home after being directed to appear once more today (Wednesday).

Noting that investigations did not merit harassment, the IHC CJ said he would look into the matter.

Returning to the plea, the judge asked who decided whether a prisoner was to be sent to Adiala Jail or another jail. “Mian Nawaz Sharif had requested and went to Kot Lakhpat Jail,” he recalled. To this, Khan’s lawyer said the courts must determine “whether there is any ill-intention” behind the actions of authorities. He also reiterated Khan’s desire to meet his lawyers, family members, and party leaders. Justice Farooq cautioned the lawyer against any violations to law.

The lawyer assured the judge that everyone would not go to Attock to meet Khan at the same time. The judge then remarked that he would issue an order for Khan’s legal team to meet him and adjourned proceedings until Aug. 11 (Friday) to allow the federal and Punjab governments to submit their responses.